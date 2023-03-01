Jet Protocol Price Reaches $0.0104 (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $17.75 million and $1.11 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar.

About Jet Protocol

JET is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.01087173 USD and is down -86.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $19.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

