Joanne D. Smith Sells 4,846 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Stock

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $186,231.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,430,786.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:DAL traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.51. 5,971,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,052,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.26. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $46.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.32.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.03 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 45.69%. As a group, analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,356,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,974,193,000 after acquiring an additional 917,225 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,369,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $627,683,000 after buying an additional 1,067,362 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,817,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $420,667,000 after buying an additional 365,622 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,893,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $325,097,000 after buying an additional 1,077,500 shares during the period. Finally, GMT Capital Corp lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 5,399,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DAL shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

