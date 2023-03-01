JOE Hits One Day Trading Volume of $10.93 Million (JOE)

JOE (JOE) traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. During the last week, JOE has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. One JOE token can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00001142 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. JOE has a market capitalization of $90.44 million and approximately $10.93 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $99.99 or 0.00424370 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,758.48 or 0.28684642 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000159 BTC.

JOE Token Profile

JOE’s launch date was June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 464,573,155 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,436,965 tokens. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for JOE is www.traderjoexyz.com. JOE’s official message board is joecontent.substack.com.

Buying and Selling JOE

According to CryptoCompare, “Trader Joe is a one-stop decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network. It combines DEX services with DeFi lending to offer leveraged trading.JOE is a governance token that also rewards its holders with a share of exchange revenues. The token distribution follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model.”

