Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s 6th Largest Position

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,741,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,095 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.9% of Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.18% of Johnson & Johnson worth $774,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.7% in the third quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 379,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 17,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Family Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.7% during the third quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 41,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 100,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,572,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.57. The company had a trading volume of 6,741,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,270,325. The stock has a market cap of $397.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.11. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $151.91 and a 12-month high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.06%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.