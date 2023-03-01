Joystick Trading Down 8.8% This Week (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Over the last seven days, Joystick has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. Joystick has a total market capitalization of $17.07 million and approximately $34,283.36 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Joystick token can currently be bought for about $0.0833 or 0.00000354 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00010594 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00041867 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00031283 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002218 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00022553 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004240 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000162 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.80 or 0.00220448 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,497.81 or 0.99995126 BTC.

About Joystick

JOY is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.08540609 USD and is down -0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $31,831.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joystick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

