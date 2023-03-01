JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Trading 0% Higher

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) shares traded up 0% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.30 and last traded at $50.29. 5,593,823 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 6,488,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.27.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

