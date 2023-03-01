Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Given a GBX 4,000 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 4,000 ($48.27) price objective by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 125.81% from the stock’s current price.

JET has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 2,114 ($25.51) to GBX 2,328 ($28.09) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 1,450 ($17.50) to GBX 2,630 ($31.74) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,500 ($18.10) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 2,200 ($26.55) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Stock Performance

Shares of LON:JET traded down GBX 37.60 ($0.45) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,771.40 ($21.38). The company had a trading volume of 266,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,533. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33. The firm has a market cap of £3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.78 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,944.29 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,706.76. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a one year low of GBX 1,054.80 ($12.73) and a one year high of GBX 3,116 ($37.60).

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

