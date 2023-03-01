Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.50

Shares of Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.50 and traded as low as $2.28. Kandi Technologies Group shares last traded at $2.28, with a volume of 111,596 shares trading hands.

Kandi Technologies Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.50. The stock has a market cap of $171.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.88 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Trading of Kandi Technologies Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 828.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Kandi Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 6,097.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

About Kandi Technologies Group

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and distribution of electric vehicle products and parts. It offers off-road vehicles including ATVs, utility vehicles, go-karts, and electric scooters. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Jinhua, China.

Featured Stories

