Kava Trading Down 4.8% This Week (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. One Kava token can now be purchased for $0.88 or 0.00003745 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Kava has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. Kava has a market cap of $376.99 million and $22.43 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00074398 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00053589 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000333 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00009673 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00025535 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 382,198,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,637,456 tokens. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. [Learn more about Cosmos](https://cosmos.network/). [Learn more about Kava.](https://medium.com/kava-labs/kava-protocol-101-ce3beb0fa8b8)Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: [ATOMScan](https://atomscan.com/kava) (total supply)“

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

