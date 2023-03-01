KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) is Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,396,787 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 142,941 shares during the quarter. KBR accounts for 2.2% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 3.20% of KBR worth $190,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KBR in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in KBR by 394.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KBR during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in KBR by 21.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in KBR by 103.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter.

KBR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of KBR from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of KBR from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of KBR from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.29.

NYSE:KBR traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.97. 234,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,511. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.20. KBR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.11. KBR had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.67%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 1,449 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $72,971.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,479,524.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

