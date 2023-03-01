Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,200 shares, a decrease of 48.9% from the January 31st total of 174,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 362,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Kering from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Societe Generale cut Kering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Kering from €690.00 ($734.04) to €620.00 ($659.57) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kering currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $665.88.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PPRUY traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.06. The company had a trading volume of 119,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,957. Kering has a 1-year low of $41.30 and a 1-year high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.50.
Kering SA engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and retail of luxury apparel and accessories. The firm offers apparel, leather goods, shoes, watches, jewelry, perfumes and cosmetics products. It operates through the following segments: Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Other Houses, Total Luxury Houses, and Corporate and Other.
