Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.22

Shares of Kidoz Inc. (CVE:KIDZ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 5707 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.69 price objective on shares of Kidoz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Get Kidoz alerts:

Kidoz Stock Down 14.0 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.30 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.28 million, a PE ratio of -22.73 and a beta of -1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.58.

About Kidoz

Kidoz Inc develops and sells AdTech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; North America; and internationally. The company also owns and develops mobile Kidoz safe ad network, the Kidoz kid-mode operating system, the Kidoz publisher SDK, the Rooplay edugames platform, and the Rooplay originals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kidoz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kidoz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.