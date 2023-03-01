Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $36.07

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $36.07 and last traded at $36.09, with a volume of 230972 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on KRC. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Kilroy Realty from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Kilroy Realty to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.46.

Kilroy Realty Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kilroy Realty

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,151,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $680,148,000 after buying an additional 49,728 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter worth $350,235,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 2.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,830,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,432,000 after purchasing an additional 151,486 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 15.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,174,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,035,000 after purchasing an additional 811,897 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 9.9% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,813,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,569,000 after purchasing an additional 342,868 shares during the period. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

