Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $36.07

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $36.07 and last traded at $36.09, with a volume of 230972 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.41.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently weighed in on KRC. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Kilroy Realty from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Kilroy Realty to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.46.
Kilroy Realty Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kilroy Realty
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,151,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $680,148,000 after buying an additional 49,728 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter worth $350,235,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 2.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,830,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,432,000 after purchasing an additional 151,486 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 15.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,174,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,035,000 after purchasing an additional 811,897 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 9.9% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,813,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,569,000 after purchasing an additional 342,868 shares during the period. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Kilroy Realty
Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.
