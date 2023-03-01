KILT Protocol Tops 24-Hour Volume of $38,147.13 (KILT)

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One KILT Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00002118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KILT Protocol has a market cap of $57,335,188,188,995.90 billion and $38,147.13 worth of KILT Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, KILT Protocol has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $100.46 or 0.00426786 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,790.65 or 0.28847915 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00011267 BTC.

KILT Protocol Token Profile

KILT Protocol was first traded on November 24th, 2021. KILT Protocol’s total supply is 151,251,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,223,372,036,854,775,807 tokens. KILT Protocol’s official website is kilt.io. The Reddit community for KILT Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/kiltprotocol/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for KILT Protocol is medium.com/kilt-protocol. KILT Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kiltprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “KILT is a simple protocol for creating, claiming, issuing, presenting and verifying digital credentials. In contrast to peer-to-peer solutions for this, KILT features self-sovereign data as well as revocable credentials using blockchain technology.

The KILT token is required to perform certain actions within the KILT Network. The issuance of the initial tranches of KILT token is done by Botlabs GmbH and then the protocol/network would allow the creation of (block-)rewards and would distribute it following predefined mechanisms.”

Buying and Selling KILT Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KILT Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

