Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $243.46

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 243.46 ($2.94) and traded as high as GBX 277.30 ($3.35). Kingfisher shares last traded at GBX 276.30 ($3.33), with a volume of 4,254,178 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KGF shares. Numis Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 165 ($1.99) target price on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 280 ($3.38) to GBX 275 ($3.32) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.53) price objective on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 255.83 ($3.09).

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.50. The company has a market capitalization of £5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 881.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 264.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 244.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

