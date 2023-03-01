Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO – Get Rating) shares were down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €9.99 ($10.63) and last traded at €9.99 ($10.63). Approximately 175,648 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 600,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at €10.21 ($10.86).

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.40 ($13.19) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.30 ($10.96) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €11.00 ($11.70) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.53, a PEG ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €9.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is €8.99.

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through three segments: Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals EU, and Kloeckner Metals Non-EU. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

