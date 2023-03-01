Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the transportation company on Monday, March 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Knight-Swift Transportation has increased its dividend by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Knight-Swift Transportation has a payout ratio of 12.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Knight-Swift Transportation to earn $4.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.9%.

NYSE:KNX opened at $56.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.40. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52 week low of $42.50 and a 52 week high of $64.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.13). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,894,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $701,114,000 after acquiring an additional 84,898 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,219,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,739,000 after acquiring an additional 972,139 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,314,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,637,000 after buying an additional 166,644 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,015,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $262,859,000 after buying an additional 387,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,949,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $148,834,000 after buying an additional 80,322 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna cut Knight-Swift Transportation from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.65.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

