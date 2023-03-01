Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $482.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.25 million. Koppers had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Koppers updated its FY23 guidance to approx $4.40 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.40-$4.40 EPS.
Shares of KOP traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.27. 6,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,758. The company has a market cap of $758.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Koppers has a 52-week low of $20.11 and a 52-week high of $37.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.74.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from Koppers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Koppers’s payout ratio is currently 6.71%.
A number of research firms recently commented on KOP. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koppers in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Koppers to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.
Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals, Railroad and Utility Products and Services, and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene, creosote, and carbon black feedstock.
