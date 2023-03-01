Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $482.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.25 million. Koppers had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Koppers updated its FY23 guidance to approx $4.40 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.40-$4.40 EPS.

Koppers Price Performance

Shares of KOP traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.27. 6,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,758. The company has a market cap of $758.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Koppers has a 52-week low of $20.11 and a 52-week high of $37.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.74.

Koppers Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from Koppers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Koppers’s payout ratio is currently 6.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Koppers

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Koppers during the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Koppers by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 122,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Koppers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Koppers by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 345,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,744,000 after buying an additional 17,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on KOP. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koppers in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Koppers to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals, Railroad and Utility Products and Services, and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene, creosote, and carbon black feedstock.

