Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Receives $30.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.50.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KURA shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Kirsten Flowers sold 1,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $26,474.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,203.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kirsten Flowers sold 1,906 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $26,474.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,203.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Kathleen Ford sold 1,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $25,293.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,214 shares in the company, valued at $294,662.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,275 shares of company stock valued at $73,270 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kura Oncology
Kura Oncology Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of Kura Oncology stock opened at $11.92 on Friday. Kura Oncology has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $19.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.74 and a 200-day moving average of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 18.56 and a current ratio of 18.56. The stock has a market cap of $815.80 million, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.86.
About Kura Oncology
Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib, which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia, KO-947, which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors, and KO-539, which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kura Oncology (KURA)
- Will Q4 Results Send Zoom Video Stock Higher?
- Is Amazon a Blue Chip Stock?
- Occidental Petroleum Pulls Back To The Sweet Spot
- Should You Take a Cruise in Royal Caribbean Stock?
- Is Target Stock Aiming For A Breakout In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.