Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Receives $30.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KURA shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, insider Kirsten Flowers sold 1,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $26,474.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,203.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kirsten Flowers sold 1,906 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $26,474.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,203.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Kathleen Ford sold 1,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $25,293.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,214 shares in the company, valued at $294,662.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,275 shares of company stock valued at $73,270 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KURA. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 18.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 47.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 11,227 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 38.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,070,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,217,000 after purchasing an additional 296,175 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,330,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,553,000 after purchasing an additional 56,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kura Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000.

Shares of Kura Oncology stock opened at $11.92 on Friday. Kura Oncology has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $19.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.74 and a 200-day moving average of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 18.56 and a current ratio of 18.56. The stock has a market cap of $815.80 million, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.86.

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib, which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia, KO-947, which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors, and KO-539, which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

