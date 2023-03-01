Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) PT Raised to $116.00 at Citigroup

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Citigroup from $108.00 to $116.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LAMR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.75.

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

LAMR traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $104.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,833. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.15. Lamar Advertising has a 12 month low of $81.10 and a 12 month high of $119.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Institutional Trading of Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $535.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.42 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 35.20%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,086,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,520,365,000 after acquiring an additional 43,704 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 15.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,112,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,257,000 after buying an additional 536,345 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,423,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,930,000 after purchasing an additional 36,807 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,190,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,853,000 after purchasing an additional 582,441 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,844,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,265,000 after acquiring an additional 14,433 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

