Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 629.26 ($7.59) and traded as high as GBX 689.20 ($8.32). Land Securities Group shares last traded at GBX 688.20 ($8.30), with a volume of 712,507 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on Land Securities Group from GBX 780 ($9.41) to GBX 680 ($8.21) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 24th.

Land Securities Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 1,273.70, a PEG ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 682.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 629.

Land Securities Group Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a GBX 9 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.21%. Land Securities Group’s payout ratio is currently 7,407.41%.

In other Land Securities Group news, insider Vanessa Simms sold 2,768 shares of Land Securities Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 616 ($7.43), for a total value of £17,050.88 ($20,575.46). 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

