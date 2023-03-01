Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Plans $0.46 Quarterly Dividend

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of LB traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$34.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,217. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$28.23 and a 52 week high of C$44.58. The stock has a market cap of C$1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$34.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$33.63.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 9th. The company reported C$1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.21 by C$0.10. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company had revenue of C$257.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$267.30 million. Research analysts anticipate that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 4.864598 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LB shares. CSFB raised their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays set a C$37.00 price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$41.00.

(Get Rating)

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.