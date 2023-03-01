Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.
LEE traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $18.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,382. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.67. Lee Enterprises has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $32.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.09 and a beta of 1.20.
Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lee Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 13.82% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $193.64 million for the quarter.
Lee Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of local news, information, and advertising services. It also offers retail, classified, digital, national advertising, and niche publications. Its digital products include video, digital couponing, behavioral targeting, banner advertisements, and social networking.
