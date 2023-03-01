Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LEAI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LEAI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a growth of 2,383.3% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Legacy Education Alliance Stock Performance

OTCMKTS LEAI traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.19. 9,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,318. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.16. Legacy Education Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.19.

Legacy Education Alliance Company Profile

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational training on the topics of personal finance, entrepreneurship, real estate, and financial markets investing strategies and techniques in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company markets its products and services under the R Building Wealth with Legacy and Homemade Investor by Tarek El Moussa brands.

