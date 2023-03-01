Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Bought by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 617 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,267,000. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO bought a new stake in Leidos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Leidos by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Leidos by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 61,152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LDOS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Leidos from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Leidos from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Leidos from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Leidos from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.43.

Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of LDOS stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.66. 545,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 906,035. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.09 and its 200 day moving average is $99.62. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.77. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.24 and a 1 year high of $111.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Christopher R. Cage sold 1,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $170,522.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,719.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Leidos news, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total value of $675,838.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,959.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher R. Cage sold 1,601 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $170,522.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,719.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

Featured Stories

