LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.72 EPS

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.72, RTT News reports. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 19.08% and a negative return on equity of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $202.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. LendingTree updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.
LendingTree Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TREE opened at $33.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.91. LendingTree has a twelve month low of $17.59 and a twelve month high of $129.30.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of LendingTree from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna cut LendingTree from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on LendingTree from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on LendingTree from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on LendingTree from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LendingTree presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.25.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TREE. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of LendingTree by 206.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 199,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 134,257 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of LendingTree by 253.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 180,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 129,200 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in LendingTree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,749,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in LendingTree during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,128,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in LendingTree by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after buying an additional 52,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.
LendingTree Company Profile
LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LendingTree (TREE)
- From Betty Crocker to Blue Buffalo, General Mills Looks Strong
- Cracker Barrel Stock: Range Bound, but High Yield For 2023
- This Small Company Is Set To Drive Future Of Lithium Batteries
- Is Stellantis Stock a Value Investor’s Dream?
- Which Dollar Store, If Any, is Worth Your Investment Dollars?
Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.