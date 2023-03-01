LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.72 EPS

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.72, RTT News reports. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 19.08% and a negative return on equity of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $202.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. LendingTree updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

LendingTree Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TREE opened at $33.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.91. LendingTree has a twelve month low of $17.59 and a twelve month high of $129.30.

Get LendingTree alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of LendingTree from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna cut LendingTree from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on LendingTree from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on LendingTree from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on LendingTree from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LendingTree presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other LendingTree news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $909,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 960,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,830,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other LendingTree news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda acquired 18,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.63 per share, for a total transaction of $705,692.84. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 214,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,300,003.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $909,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 960,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,830,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TREE. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of LendingTree by 206.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 199,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 134,257 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of LendingTree by 253.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 180,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 129,200 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in LendingTree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,749,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in LendingTree during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,128,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in LendingTree by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after buying an additional 52,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.