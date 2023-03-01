Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.54 and a quick ratio of 7.54. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.21 and its 200 day moving average is $2.32.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.
About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain, and Sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.

