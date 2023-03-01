Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.54 and a quick ratio of 7.54. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.21 and its 200 day moving average is $2.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 869,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 96,633 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 501,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 12,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $186,000.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain, and Sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.

