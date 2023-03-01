LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Stock Up 2.1 %

LITB opened at $1.20 on Friday. LightInTheBox has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average of $1.12.

Institutional Trading of LightInTheBox

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LightInTheBox stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,382 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

About LightInTheBox

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the online retail sale and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Product Sales; and Services and Others segments. The Product sales segment comprises of sales of products including apparel and other general merchandize through its websites and mobile applications and other supplemental online.

