Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $91.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.86 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Lincoln Educational Services updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Lincoln Educational Services Price Performance

LINC stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,065. Lincoln Educational Services has a twelve month low of $4.59 and a twelve month high of $7.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.70 million, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LINC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln Educational Services

About Lincoln Educational Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 9,024 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 71,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 9,151 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 9,267 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. engages in the provision of a career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Corporate. The Transportation and Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive, diesel, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, welding, and manufacturing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.