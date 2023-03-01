Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Purchased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 176.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 322,675 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,055 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $64,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 8.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 2.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,893,000 after acquiring an additional 37,011 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Littelfuse Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $258.73 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $247.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.19 and a 12 month high of $281.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $613.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.85 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LFUS. Cowen lowered Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Littelfuse from $258.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen lowered Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Littelfuse from $254.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Littelfuse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Littelfuse news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 3,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total transaction of $874,369.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,454,053.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 3,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total transaction of $874,369.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,717 shares in the company, valued at $4,454,053.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.64, for a total transaction of $223,479.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,255.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,513 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,081. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

