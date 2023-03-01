Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGIQ – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, a growth of 806.5% from the January 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Logiq Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:LGIQ remained flat at $0.28 on Wednesday. 49,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,745. Logiq has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.38.
About Logiq
