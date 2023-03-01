Longboat Energy (LON:LBE) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Longboat Energy plc (LON:LBE – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 14.25 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 14.25 ($0.17). Approximately 98,233 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 314,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.13 ($0.17).
Longboat Energy Stock Up 0.9 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 17.33 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 28.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.83, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.08 million, a P/E ratio of -178.13 and a beta of 0.47.
About Longboat Energy
Longboat Energy plc, a full-cycle North Sea-focused E&P company, focuses on acquiring oil and gas assets in Norway and the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Featured Stories
- Jack in the Box Pops On Tasty Results, Robust Outlook
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Longboat Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longboat Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.