Longboat Energy (LON:LBE) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Longboat Energy plc (LON:LBE – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 14.25 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 14.25 ($0.17). Approximately 98,233 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 314,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.13 ($0.17).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 17.33 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 28.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.83, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.08 million, a P/E ratio of -178.13 and a beta of 0.47.

Longboat Energy plc, a full-cycle North Sea-focused E&P company, focuses on acquiring oil and gas assets in Norway and the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

