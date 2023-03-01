Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.60-$14.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $88.0-$90.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $90.66 billion. Lowe’s Companies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $13.60-$14.00 EPS.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.7 %

LOW opened at $205.75 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $238.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $206.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.96.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $227.62.

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,780,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

