LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Shares Down 2.9% on Analyst Downgrade

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) shares fell 2.9% on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $17.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. LSB Industries traded as low as $13.57 and last traded at $13.57. 290,138 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 743,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.97.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of LSB Industries from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of LSB Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of LSB Industries from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LSB Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Get LSB Industries alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LSB Industries

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LXU. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in LSB Industries by 1,908.3% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,520,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,842 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in LSB Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,183,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 353.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 998,491 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,229,000 after acquiring an additional 778,220 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LSB Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,147,000. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 2,336,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,079,000 after acquiring an additional 651,591 shares during the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LSB Industries Trading Up 1.6 %

LSB Industries Company Profile

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.27.

(Get Rating)

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LSB Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSB Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.