Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 21,699 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,827,559 shares of the local business review company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,699 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 2.57% of Yelp worth $61,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of YELP. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Yelp by 497.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,033 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Yelp by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Yelp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on YELP shares. TheStreet downgraded Yelp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Yelp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Yelp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Yelp from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Yelp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

NYSE:YELP opened at $30.02 on Wednesday. Yelp Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $39.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.86 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.62 and its 200 day moving average is $31.93.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Yelp had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $309.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Yelp’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $154,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 265,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,830,415.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $1,432,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,374,736.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $154,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 265,053 shares in the company, valued at $6,830,415.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 390,605 shares of company stock worth $11,371,956 in the last ninety days. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

