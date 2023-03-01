Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 141.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 859,263 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 503,151 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Applied Materials worth $70,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in Applied Materials by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 499 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley increased their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on Applied Materials from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Applied Materials from $126.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Applied Materials from $88.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Applied Materials Trading Up 3.6 %

In other Applied Materials news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $116.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.23. The stock has a market cap of $98.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $142.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 13.94%.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Recommended Stories

