Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Stake in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 986,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,779 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 1.83% of Hamilton Lane worth $58,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 360.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 44.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 321.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on HLNE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.20.

Hamilton Lane Price Performance

Shares of HLNE stock opened at $77.80 on Wednesday. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 1 year low of $55.81 and a 1 year high of $81.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.40 and its 200-day moving average is $69.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.39). Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The business had revenue of $127.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.02%.

Hamilton Lane Profile

(Get Rating)

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts, specialized funds, advisory services, distribution management, and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.