Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $60.92 Million Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,508,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,794 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $60,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $51.40 on Wednesday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $30.52 and a 52 week high of $53.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.96.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WSC shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. William Blair started coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.47 per share, for a total transaction of $252,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

