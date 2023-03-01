Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $66.40 Million Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.32% of Tractor Supply worth $66,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1,426.2% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,706,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $317,297,000 after buying an additional 1,595,151 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 136.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,510,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $282,316,000 after buying an additional 871,572 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 20.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,387,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $269,019,000 after purchasing an additional 234,433 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 126.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 401,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,664,000 after purchasing an additional 223,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 174.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 275,912 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,287,000 after buying an additional 175,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.5 %

Tractor Supply stock opened at $233.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.87. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $166.49 and a 12 month high of $241.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.02.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 56.65% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 42.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on TSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $237.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total value of $4,639,691.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,734 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,348.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total value of $4,639,691.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,348.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 10,020 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total value of $2,316,724.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,152 shares in the company, valued at $8,589,913.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,091 shares of company stock worth $8,840,560 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.