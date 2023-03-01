Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $68.06 Million Stock Position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,259 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.65% of Silicon Laboratories worth $68,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLAB. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 338.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 232,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,996,000 after purchasing an additional 179,800 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 507,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,180,000 after purchasing an additional 89,166 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,942,000. Harrell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,668,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SLAB. Cowen increased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $151.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.78.

Shares of SLAB stock opened at $178.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.69. The company has a quick ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 7.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 70.29 and a beta of 1.14. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.44 and a 12-month high of $194.68.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Nina Richardson sold 912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,908 shares in the company, valued at $945,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc engages in providing and developing analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. It operates through the United States, China, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Navdeep S. Sooch, David R. Welland, and Jeffrey W. Scott in August 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

