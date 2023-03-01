Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $68.97 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,118,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 12,509 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $68,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GILD. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 179.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 217.9% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD opened at $80.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.29. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $89.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.20. The firm has a market cap of $100.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 44.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GILD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.45.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

