Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Position in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 624,830 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,736 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 4.21% of City worth $55,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of City by 735.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of City in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in City by 141.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in City in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in City by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.
City Price Performance
City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.19. City had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 38.88%. The firm had revenue of $70.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that City Holding will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.
About City
City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on City (CHCO)
- Cracker Barrel Stock: Range Bound, but High Yield For 2023
- This Small Company Is Set To Drive Future Of Lithium Batteries
- Is Stellantis Stock a Value Investor’s Dream?
- Which Dollar Store, If Any, is Worth Your Investment Dollars?
- What Are Blue Chip Stocks? An Overview of Blue Chips
Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.