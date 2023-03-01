Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Position in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 624,830 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,736 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 4.21% of City worth $55,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of City by 735.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of City in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in City by 141.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in City in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in City by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get City alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

City Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHCO opened at $98.20 on Wednesday. City Holding has a 1 year low of $73.40 and a 1 year high of $103.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.57.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.19. City had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 38.88%. The firm had revenue of $70.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that City Holding will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About City

(Get Rating)

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.