MaidSafeCoin Price Down 3.3% Over Last Week (MAID)

MaidSafeCoin (MAID) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 1st. One MaidSafeCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000591 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MaidSafeCoin has a total market cap of $62.82 million and approximately $298.93 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MaidSafeCoin has traded down 3.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $100.46 or 0.00426786 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,790.65 or 0.28847915 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000159 BTC.

About MaidSafeCoin

MaidSafeCoin was first traded on April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens. The official website for MaidSafeCoin is safenetwork.tech. The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is https://reddit.com/r/safenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here. MaidSafeCoin’s official message board is safenetforum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “MaidSafe is a fully decentralized platform on which application developers can build decentralized applications. The network is made up by individual users who contribute storage, computing power and bandwidth to form a world-wide autonomous system.

Safecoin can only reside within the SAFE network and will be stored in a users wallet and used in exchange for network services; such as increased storage space and access to network applications. There is no set distribution time for safecoins. Unlike many currencies, the distribution of safecoin is backed by information and the amount of coins generated by the SAFE network is directly related to the amount of resource provided to it.”

