Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ) Short Interest Up 76.7% in February

Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a growth of 76.7% from the January 31st total of 7,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MYNZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Mainz Biomed in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Mainz Biomed in a report on Friday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Mainz Biomed Price Performance

MYNZ traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,841. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.58. Mainz Biomed has a 12 month low of $6.06 and a 12 month high of $17.81. The company has a current ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 10.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About Mainz Biomed

Mainz Biomed B.V., a molecular genetics cancer diagnostic company, develops in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) and research use only tests for clinical diagnostics in human genetics. It offers ColoAlert, a colorectal cancer screening test; PancAlert, a product candidate for a pancreatic cancer screening test; GenoStrip to detect pathogens in environments on a molecular genetic basis; and research-use-only and IVD tests.

