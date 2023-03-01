Mammoth (MMT) Trading Up 8% Over Last Week

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 1st. Over the last seven days, Mammoth has traded 8% higher against the dollar. Mammoth has a market capitalization of $18.11 million and $55,722.96 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mammoth token can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mammoth Token Profile

Mammoth is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 tokens. Mammoth’s official message board is medium.com/@mmtchain. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mammoth is mmtchain.io.

Mammoth Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.00262011 USD and is down -2.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $71,397.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

