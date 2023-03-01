MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Shares Down 8.1%

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 8.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.77 and last traded at $4.85. Approximately 3,350,715 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 3,121,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.

MNKD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of MannKind from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of MannKind from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 1.65.

MannKind ( NASDAQ:MNKD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $36.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.51 million. MannKind’s revenue was up 188.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts expect that MannKind Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in MannKind by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,832,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,372,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331,058 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MannKind by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,110,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,512,000 after buying an additional 275,907 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of MannKind by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,585,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,093,000 after buying an additional 1,284,286 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of MannKind by 144.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,249,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,937,000 after buying an additional 3,695,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MannKind by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,916,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,907,000 after buying an additional 249,083 shares in the last quarter. 49.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

