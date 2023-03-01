Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.28

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.28 and traded as low as $7.82. Marine Petroleum Trust shares last traded at $7.83, with a volume of 5,067 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Marine Petroleum Trust in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.28.

Marine Petroleum Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Marine Petroleum Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.159 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 34,457 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marine Petroleum Trust operates as a royalty trust. It engages in the administration and liquidation of rights to payments from certain oil and natural gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded on June 1, 1956 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also

