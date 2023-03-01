Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Acquired by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.10% of Markel worth $14,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scharf Investments LLC increased its position in Markel by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 126,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $136,818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Markel by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 114,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,329,000 after buying an additional 7,728 shares during the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 100,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Markel by 59.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 84,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,362,000 after acquiring an additional 31,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Markel by 5.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKL traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,332.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,356.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,263.05. Markel Co. has a 1-year low of $1,064.09 and a 1-year high of $1,519.24.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MKL shares. StockNews.com raised Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Markel in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,516.67.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,317.18 per share, for a total transaction of $32,929.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,465,132.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

