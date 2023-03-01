Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Bought by Ensemble Capital Management LLC

Ensemble Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 342,926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,363 shares during the period. Masimo accounts for 5.5% of Ensemble Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Ensemble Capital Management LLC owned about 0.65% of Masimo worth $48,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Masimo by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Masimo by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Masimo by 123.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Masimo by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Masimo by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Masimo alerts:

Masimo Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of MASI traded up $8.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 641,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,930. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.09 and a 200 day moving average of $148.59. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.91 and a beta of 0.87. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $108.89 and a 1 year high of $184.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.49 million. Masimo had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani purchased 7,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $144.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,019,321.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 46,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,778,778.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MASI shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Masimo from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Masimo from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Masimo from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Masimo from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

Masimo Profile

(Get Rating)

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets noninvasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.