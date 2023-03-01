Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 14.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Masimo from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised shares of Masimo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Masimo from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $173.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Masimo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.63.

Masimo Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of MASI stock traded up $7.58 on Wednesday, hitting $174.89. The stock had a trading volume of 110,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,011. The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.09 and a 200 day moving average of $148.59. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.27 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Masimo has a 12-month low of $108.89 and a 12-month high of $184.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masimo

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.15. Masimo had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Masimo will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani bought 7,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $144.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,019,321.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 46,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,778,778.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masimo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Masimo by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Masimo by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,049,000 after acquiring an additional 11,543 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Masimo by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,501 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Masimo by 1,011.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Masimo by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,775,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $695,050,000 after purchasing an additional 71,918 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

About Masimo

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets noninvasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

